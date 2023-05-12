News you can trust since 1931
There were so many impressive performers in 2022/23 - but who was top dog?

Cobblers player ratings for the season - every player from promotion-winning campaign ranked

Who was Cobblers’ best, most consistent performer across their 2022/23 promotion-winning campaign?

By James Heneghan
Published 12th May 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:59 BST

We have crunched the numbers and scrawled back through all of our player ratings over the course of the season to see who finished with the highest average mark (minimum five league starts). Here are the results...

League starts: 40. Goals: 22. Highest rating: 9.5. Lowest rating: 5. Average rating: 7.16

1. Sam Hoskins

League starts: 40. Goals: 22. Highest rating: 9.5. Lowest rating: 5. Average rating: 7.16 Photo: Pete Norton

League starts: 41. Goals: 2. Highest rating: 9. Lowest rating: 5. Average rating: 7.12

2. Jon Guthrie

League starts: 41. Goals: 2. Highest rating: 9. Lowest rating: 5. Average rating: 7.12 Photo: Pete Norton

League starts: 37. Goals: 1. Highest rating: 8.5. Lowest rating: 5. Average rating: 7.11

3. Marc Leonard

League starts: 37. Goals: 1. Highest rating: 8.5. Lowest rating: 5. Average rating: 7.11 Photo: Pete Norton

League starts: 9. Goals: 1. Highest rating: 8.5. Lowest rating: 5. Average rating: 7.10

4. Will Hondermarck

League starts: 9. Goals: 1. Highest rating: 8.5. Lowest rating: 5. Average rating: 7.10 Photo: Pete Norton

