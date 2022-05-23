Who was the most consistent performer across the season?

Cobblers player ratings for the season - all 19 players ranked, from lowest to highest

Who was Cobblers’ best performer across their 2021/22 Sky Bet League Two campaign?

By James Heneghan
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 11:10 am
Updated Monday, 23rd May 2022, 11:14 am

We have scrawled back through all of our player ratings over the course of the season to see who finished with the highest average score and who claimed the most ‘star man’ awards (minimum five league starts). Ranked from lowest to highest, here are the results…

1. Bez Lubala - 19th

Starts: 5. Average rating: 6.3. Star man awards: 0.

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Nicke Kabamba - 18th

Starts: 6. Average rating: 6.40. Star man awards: 0.

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Joseph Mills - 17th

Starts: 12. Average rating: 6.41. Star man awards: 0.

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Jordan Flores - 16th

Starts: 6. Average rating: 6.42. Star man awards: 0.

Photo: Getty

