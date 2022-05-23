Cobblers player ratings for the season - all 19 players ranked, from lowest to highest

We have scrawled back through all of our player ratings over the course of the season to see who finished with the highest average score and who claimed the most ‘star man’ awards (minimum five league starts). Ranked from lowest to highest, here are the results…
1. Bez Lubala - 19th
Starts: 5. Average rating: 6.3. Star man awards: 0.
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Nicke Kabamba - 18th
Starts: 6. Average rating: 6.40. Star man awards: 0.
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Joseph Mills - 17th
Starts: 12. Average rating: 6.41. Star man awards: 0.
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jordan Flores - 16th
Starts: 6. Average rating: 6.42. Star man awards: 0.
Photo: Getty