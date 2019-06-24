Cobblers player of the year Aaron Pierre joins Shrewsbury Town for undisclosed fee

Cobblers player of the year Aaron Pierre has been sold to Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee.

The central defender has signed for the Sky Bet League One outfit, two years after joining the Cobblers from Wycombe Wanderers.

Aaron Pierre was named the Cobblers player of the year in May(Picture: Pete Norton)

Pierre was the standout defender for Town as they finished mid-table in Sky Bet League Two last season, making 45 appearances and scoring eight goals.

The 26-year-old had one year remaining on the three-year deal he signed at Sixfields when he was brought to the club from Wycombe Wanderers by Justin Edinburgh in the summer of 2017.

He endured a testing first season at the club, and his campaign was then ended prematurely due to a serious groin injury.

But his second campaign in the claret and white was a big success for him.

Pierre ended the campaign as the team's skipper, and also earned an international recall with Grenada, captaining his country as well.

He was the clear winner in the Chronicle & Echo Cobblers supporters' player of the year vote, claiming almost 60 per cent of the vote.

In all, Pierre made 67 starts and one substitute appearance for the Cobblers, scoring eight times.

He becomes the 12th player to leave the club this summer, but the first who was not released or transfer-listed by Town boss Keith Curle.

Shrewsbury, who are managed by Sam Ricketts, finished 18th in league one last season.