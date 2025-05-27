Cobblers play-off winner leaves role as boss of local outfit

Michael Harriman

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Michael Harriman has left the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old former defender, who played 75 times for Cobblers between 2019 and 2022 and was part of Keith Curle’s team that won promotion at Wembley in 2020, was appointed by Diamonds in October 2023, stepping up from his role as player-coach after former boss Chris Nunn stepped down.

In his first season in charge, Diamonds finished in the relegation zone in the Pitching-In Northern League Midlands Division on goal difference despite a strong finish to the campaign, but were handed a reprieve due to other clubs folding. Last season, Diamonds once again flirted with the drop zone, but ultimately finished comfortably in 14th place, 14 points above the relegation spots, however it’s been announced this week that Harriman has left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement confirmed: “AFC Rushden & Diamonds can confirm that first-team manager Michael Harriman has left the club this evening by mutual consent. We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Michael for his efforts and commitment during his time at the club.

“Michael has conducted himself with professionalism and integrity throughout his tenure, and everyone at Diamonds wish him every success in the future. The club will begin the process of appointing a new first-team manager immediately, and further updates will be provided in due course.”