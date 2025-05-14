Cobblers plan talks with Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Charlton over bringing loan trio back to Sixfields next season
All three impressed after joining in January, and Nolan has made no secret of his desire to bring them back to the club. Nottingham Forest midfielder Perry is the most likely to rejoin given his age and inexperience, but Cobblers hope to speak to both Burnley and Charlton regarding possible moves for Costelloe and Taylor respectively, although all three are likely to attract other interest.
"They're good players and they did really well for us,” said Nolan. “Nottingham Forest were really happy with how Ben came on and that's something we're talking to them about. It was fantastic to get Liam (Shaw) signed up before his unfortunate injury, but that gave an opportunity to Ben and he took it.
"Terry Taylor was absolutely fantastic and did brilliantly, and I had some good conversations with Dara before he came to us when he was at Accrington. He had opportunities to go elsewhere but I was able to persuade him to come and join us.
"I spoke to all the loanees who went back at the end of the season and they were all very complimentary of the club and they really enjoyed themselves. They were positive conversations and I feel we have a good opportunity to get them back.
"If not, we'll go and get the next one. We did that in January, we had a list and were ready to go, and it'll be the same again in the summer. We'll have a chat with the players and their clubs and see if there is a deal to be done.”