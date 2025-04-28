Cobblers pip rivals Peterborough to second place after finishing season in front of record Sixfields crowd

Jade Bell takes a shot during Sunday's game against Peterborough

Cobblers Women secured a superb second-placed finish in FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands after signing off the season with Sunday’s 1-1 draw against rivals Peterborough in front of 1,442 fans at Sixfields, a record crowd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh took the lead midway through the opening 45 minutes but Hannah Samuels hauled Northampton all square with a stunning strike seven minutes into the second half and that was how it finished, with the result good enough to wrap up second place.

Peterborough had the first chance of the game in the opening ten minutes when Katie Middleton fired a ball across the six-yard box, just beyond Tara Kirk, who was racing in at the back post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers goalkeeper Katie McLean made an excellent save on 13 minutes as she rushed out to deny Middleton, but Posh took the lead ten minutes later when Niamh Reynolds shot hit both posts and crept over the line.

The home side grew into the game and went close on the half hour mark when Jade Bell got to the byline and cut the ball back to Laila Channell, who fired just over.

Northampton came close again in first half stoppage time when Channell and Bell combined to find Kim Farrow but she missed the target from close range at the back post.

Behind at the break, Cobblers substitute Samuels made an instant impact off the bench seven minutes into the second half. She picked up the ball on the left-hand side and smashed it into the top right corner to bring the scores level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers goalkeeper McLean was called into action 15 minutes later when she made an excellent save to deny Keir Perkins at the near post with Ruby Heselden on hand to clear the danger off the goal line.

Northampton went close to taking the lead with 13 minutes to play as Bell raced in behind and saw her shot blocked, she then crossed to find substitute Jemima Footitt at the back post whose header was palmed away by Corry.

The hosts went close again two minutes later when substitute Lisa Milliken crossed to find Farrow who headed wide at the near post before Mia Richards also threatened but neither side found a winner and the result was good enough to keep Cobblers second, just above their rivals.