Cobblers pick up valuable away point in drab draw with promotion rivals Port Vale

Ali Koiki sprints away from Vale's Tom Pett. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers picked up what might prove to be a valuable away point when held by promotion rivals Port Vale in a drab game at Vale Park on Saturday.

It was a largely forgettable affair that lacked any sort of excitement or drama but the result will go down a good one for the Cobblers, especially with Newport, Sutton and Tranmere slipping up elsewhere.

The first-half was the tight, cagey encounter everyone had anticipated as both sides defended well but lacked spark in attack, with barely anything in the way of clear-cut chances.

Jon Guthrie battles with former Cobblers loanee Ryan Edmondson. Picture: Pete Norton.

There was more of the same in the second 45 and whilst Vale did look the likelier to win it, visiting stopper Liam Roberts barely had a save to make throughout the 90 minutes.

That's three clean sheets in a row and 15 in 30 games for Northampton this season, a mightily impressive record, but, on the flip side of that coin, they remain without a goal from open play in the last six outings.

Cobblers' injury list grew by another two before kick-off with Idris Kanu (fractured jaw) and Josh Eppiah (calf) joining Aaron McGowan and Jack Sowerby in the treatment room, both of whom remained absent.

Danny Rose came in as Bez Luabala dropped to the bench and Cobblers made a bright and breezy start to the game.

Not much happened in either penalty box but Cobblers dominated all of the early possession and they were first to go close on 15 minutes when an intricate move ended with Tomas Holy making a low save to deny Paul Lewis from a tight angle.

As it turned out, that would be the only real chance of the first-half. Vale's sluggish start caused discomfort in the stands but the hosts did improve and got a foothold, largely through the lively David Worrall who was at the centre of their best moments.

Cobblers continued to see more of the ball but whilst their play was neat and patient, they lacked penetration in the final third. The same could be said at the other end though and that meant the first-half predictably ended goalless.

The game continued in the same vein after half-time although Town were inches away from the opener when Louis Appere released Rose and he cut it back for the sliding Mitch Pinnock, just couldn't quite stretch enough.

Ben Garrity scuffed an effort wide for Vale and a bit of ping-pong in the Vale penalty box came to nothing while substitute Jamie Proctor curled a shot straight at Roberts.

In truth, though, this was a game that had 0-0 written all over it and despite Vale fans pushing their side on, there was little for either goalkeeper to do.

Vale: Holy, Walker (Charsley 60), Hall, Martin, Pett (c), Hussey, Smith, Garrity, Worrall, Wilson (Harratt 77), Edmondson (Proctor 56)

Subs not used: Stone, Jones, Cooper, Amoo

Cobblers: Roberts, Magloire, Horsfall (c), Guthrie, Hoskins, Koiki (Mills 83), McWilliams, Lewis, Pinnock, Rose (Harriman 86), Appere (Lubala 61)

Subs not used: Maxted, Abimbola, Pollock, Ashley-Seal

Referee: Alan Young

Attendance: 5,979