Cobblers pay tribute to former manager Tony Marchi

Tony Marchi.

Cobblers have paid tribute to former manager Tony Marchi who has died at the age of 89.

Marchi took charge of the Cobblers for 47 games in the 1960s and was part of Tottenham Hotspur's famous 1961 double-winning side under Bill Nicholson.

A Northampton club statement read: “Cobblers Past and Northampton Town Football Club are saddened to learn the passing of former manager Tony Marchi.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Tony was born in London of an Italian father and English mother.

“He was a schoolboy prodigy with the Tottenham youth team also won international honours with the England age groups.

“When Tony scored for Tottenham reserves at Southampton in October 1951 it was the first competitive goal scored under floodlights.

“Lanerossi paid £45,000 for his services but two seasons later he was back at Tottenham for £20,000.

“Tony came to the Cobblers in September 1967 as manager following the departure of Dave Bowen.

“Tony took charge of 47 games for the Cobblers resulting in 14 wins 14 draws and 19 losses.