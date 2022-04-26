Cobblers pay tribute to former goalkeeper Freddy Hall after his shock death at the age of 37

Freddy Hall

Cobblers have joined the tributes for former goalkeeper Freddy Hall who has tragically passed away at the age of 37.

Hall played three times for the Cobblers in 2012 and also featured for Chester, AFC Telford and Limerick during his career. Reports say he was killed in a car crash in his native Bermuda.

Northampton Town released a statement: “Cobblers Past and Northampton Town Football Club are deeply saddened to learn the passing of former goalkeeper Freddy Hall, aged just 37.

“Freddy played College football at Boston before transferring to Quinnipiac University in 2006.

“He won 2 NCAA statistical awards leading the NCAA Division One men’s team in saves percentage and saves per game. He was also one of ESPN Soccernet’s top ten goalkeepers of 2010.

“Freddy was offered a trial at Charlton in 2009 but opted to finish university graduating in May 2010.

“In July 2010 he was offered trials with Plymouth after his mentors Clyde Best and Paul Scopes arranged the trials. He played in some pre-season friendlies but was not offered a contract.

“Freddy played three times for Northampton Town in the 2011/12 season, Hall made his Cobblers debut in an away game against Morecombe on 7 January 2012 after new signing Shane Higgs suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in training.

“After leaving Northampton Town, Hall played for Oxford City and AFC Telford.