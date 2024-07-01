Bobby Tebutt

Northampton Town Football Club and Cobblers Past have paid tribute to former player Bobby Tebbutt after his recent passing at the age of 89.

“Bobby really made a name for himself during the 1958-59 season when he replaced Alan Woan in the Cobblers forward line after Woan, the club’s top scorer, went down with food poisoning.

“He lined up against the Arsenal in the third round of the F.A.Cup and gave Northampton the lead after six minutes. He was the last surviving member of the team that beat the Gunners on January 4 1958. The Saturday before Bobby played for the reserves against Arsenal reserves!

“Bobby remembered the match well; he travelled to Northampton from his Irchester home in a butcher's van and a Wellingborough tailor had promised him a new suit if the Cobblers won.

“Sadly the following season Bobby broke his leg and never really found the same kind of form again. He insisted in finishing his apprenticeship in the printing trade and was pleased that he did considering the circumstances.