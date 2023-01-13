Barry Lines

Lines played 266 league games for Northampton and made history as the first player to play and score in all four divisions of the Football League for one club.

A club said in a statement: “Cobblers Past and Northampton Town Football Club are saddened to learn the passing of former player Barry Lines.

"Barry Lines played for both Bletchley clubs as an amateur while working in the printing trade. The Cobblers signed him on professional terms in September 1960 as a replacement for Tommy Fowler.

“He made his debut as a second half substitute in the floodlight opening game v Arsenal at the County Ground. From then on he was considered the first choice outside left and played a key role as the club rose through the divisions.

“Barry became the first player to play and score in all four divisions of the Football League for one club. In 1967 he suffered a broken leg against Scunthorpe and while recovering took the decision to go part time.

“He first became a representative for a sports goods firm and then joined Mercury, the telephone company, working on their accounts side.

"Barry made 296 appearances for the Cobblers scoring 50 goals and helping the Cobblers win Division Three in 1963.