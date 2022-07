Cobblers have had their schedule confirmed for the group stage of the Papa John’s Trophy.

Northampton, who are in Southern Group H, will travel to Portman Road to play Ipswich Town on Tuesday, August 30th, with a 7.45pm kick-off, before returning to Sixfields where they will host another League One side in Cambridge United at Sixfields on Tuesday, September 20th (7pm kick-off).