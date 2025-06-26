Cobblers paired with relegated Premier League club Southampton in Carabao Cup first round
Cobblers have been drawn at home to Championship big guns Southampton in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
The tie will take place at Sixfields in the week stating August 11th. Southampton, now managed by Will Still, were relegated from the Premier League last season with only 12 points.
The two clubs most recently played each other in an FA Cup tie in 2009 when Saints won 3-2 at Sixfields. They have met 29 times in total, nine of which have been won by Northampton.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.