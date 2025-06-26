Carabao Cup

Cobblers have been drawn at home to Championship big guns Southampton in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The tie will take place at Sixfields in the week stating August 11th. Southampton, now managed by Will Still, were relegated from the Premier League last season with only 12 points.

The two clubs most recently played each other in an FA Cup tie in 2009 when Saints won 3-2 at Sixfields. They have met 29 times in total, nine of which have been won by Northampton.