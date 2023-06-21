Cobblers paired with MK Dons and Oxford United in EFL Trophy ahead of big fixture reveal

The main event, which is the Sky Bet League One schedule, is released at 9am, and that will be followed up later in the day by the draw for the Carabao Cup first round, as well as the groups and dates for the EFL Trophy.

The Carabao Cup draw is at 2.30pm, with the EFL Trophy group stages being confirmed at 11.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

it has been revealed the Cobblers will be facing Milton Keynes Dons and Oxford United in the Trophy, but will on Thursday discover their Under-21 opponents from a Premier League club.

The Cobblers will discover their fixtures in Sky Bet League One, the Carabao Cup and the EFL Trophy on Thursday

Town have been placed in Group F of the southern section, have been paired with MK and the Us, with one of those being played at Sixfields and the other on the road.

The Cobblers will also have a home game against the U21 side drawn in their section.

The draw to place each Premier League side in a group takes place on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, and the clubs involved are Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, the Cobblers came up against Arsenal's youngsters.

The Cobblers have also been included in the south section for the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The draw, which includes clubs from the Sky Bet Championship, will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports and the Cobblers are ball number 20.