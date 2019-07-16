Cobblers pair will be allowed to leave if the right deal comes along

Cobblers forward pair Junior Morias and Billy Waters will both be allowed to leave the club this summer should the right deal come along after they were again left out of the squad to face Sheffield Wednesday in Tuesday's third pre-season friendly.

Waters and Morias had their game-time limited under manager Keith Curle last season and they were left at home last week when the rest of the squad flew out to Spain for a week-long training camp.

There was again no sign of them on Tuesday when Championship side Wednesday visited the PTS for a 4-0 friendly victory over the Cobblers, and Curle confirmed afterwards that he is willing to let them leave - providing a deal comes along that suits all parties.

"They are two players who have been made available," said Curle. "I've had conversations with the players and we've had little bits of interest that have been expressed to the football club and to the players and their representatives."

The news will come as a disappointment to some supporters, particularly regarding Morias who scored six goals in just eight starts last season, but Curle didn't completely shut the door on their futures at the Cobblers.

"They've worked extremely well when they didn't go to Spain and they continue to work very well and their attitude is good," he added.

"They understand the situation whereby if they are able to get a move that gets them more game-time and it suits them, it suits the club and it suits me, then potentially they could further their careers elsewhere.

"If it comes to a stage where the window closes and they're still here, they'll be fit and available and ready to throw their hat in the ring."