Cobblers pair set to miss league fixture after being called up by their national teams

The pair appear unlikely to be available for Saturday’s trip to Doncaster

By James Heneghan
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:44 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 13:57 GMT

Cobblers pair Kieron Bowie and Tom King have both been called up by their national teams this week.

Bowie has been selected as a late replacement by Scotland Under-21s for their double-header against Sweden and Wales, which take place on Thursday and Sunday respectively. It’s the third time the 20-year-old has been called up by Scotland U21s this season and means he will likely miss Saturday’s League Two fixture against Doncaster.

The same applies to King who has been named as an additional goalkeeper by Wales for their European Championship qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia.

Tom King
Tom King
Tom King
If both are unavailable for the weekend, Cobblers could be missing a total of 11 players with nine others currently injured.

