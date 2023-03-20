Cobblers pair Kieron Bowie and Tom King have both been called up by their national teams this week.

Bowie has been selected as a late replacement by Scotland Under-21s for their double-header against Sweden and Wales, which take place on Thursday and Sunday respectively. It’s the third time the 20-year-old has been called up by Scotland U21s this season and means he will likely miss Saturday’s League Two fixture against Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same applies to King who has been named as an additional goalkeeper by Wales for their European Championship qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia.

Tom King