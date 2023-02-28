Cobblers pair set to miss Harrogate Town game as Brady vows to 'push as hard as we can'

Tyler Magloire and Shaun McWilliams will be missing for the Cobblers at Harrogate Town tonight.

Both players have been sent for scans after suffering injuries against Colchester at the weekend. Magloire picked up a worrying knee problem and McWilliams was withdrawn at half-time due to a groin complaint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tyler and Shaun will both go for scans tomorrow (Tuesday),” said manager Jon Brady. “We are in the lap of the gods to see what they come back with.

Jon Brady

"It's disappointing. Tyler isn't moving well and Shaun is feeling a bit of pain so we'll wait to see the outcome of those.”

At least eight first-team players are set to be absent for tonight’s crucial game against relegation-threatened Harrogate, but Cobblers must find a way to overcome that if they are to stay in the promotion race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You just have to find a way,” Brady added. “At the moment it's a double-edged sword because players who should have limited minutes are having to push beyond that.

"There are 14 games to go and we have to keep pushing and driving. It's the situation we're in and we have no buffers available. We are in it right now and we'll have a right go to get into that top three and consolidate in the top seven.