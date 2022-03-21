Cobblers pair Scott Pollock and Max Dyche to be recalled from loan spells

Cobblers midfielder Scott Pollock

Both have been playing in National League North, with midfielder Pollock turning out for Boston United and Dyche for Cobblers' county neighbours Brackey Town.

But they are set to recalled to the Sixfields ranks ahead of next Saturday's crucial Sky Bet League Two clash with Hartlepool United.

That's because Brady is going to be without a string of key players.

Cobblers defender Max Dyche

Shaun McWilliams is out for the season with a knee issue, left-back Ali Koiki missing for a month with a hamstring strain, and defender Tyler Magloire will be out for some time after dislocating his shoulder in the weekend loss to Bristol Rovers.

"Scott Pollock will come back off his loan this week and will be available for next Saturday as well, and that is important," said Brady.

"We tried to get him game time and get him to hit the ground running, and I feel, if he has come through Saturday injury-free, that will be a hell of a benefit for us.

"Max Dyche will probably come back into the frame as well, but we will need to speak to their loan clubs."

Brady has been criticised by some supporters for his treatment of Pollock, who many feel hasn't been given any sort of chance.

But the Town boss explained his reasons for sending the 21-year-old out on loan, and hopes he and the Cobblers will now reap the benefit.

He also explained the different attributes that Pollock and fellow Academy graduate Peter Abimbola will bring to the party.

"Boston have helped us, because they have been very careful with Scott as well," said Brady.

"Playing Saturday-Tuesday for Scott at the moment wouldn't be quite right, and they have managed his minutes properly. He came on and scored the other week as well.

"When you look at him and Peter, Scott is more of a technical player that can make the key passes, but he needs to play higher up the pitch and not a four and eight (holding, box-to-box midfielder).

"Peter will play four and eight, he will win the battle where that is not Scott's game.