Cobblers pair nominated for League One awards after impressive November

Sam Hoskins scored three times in November, including the winner at Blackpool.

Manager Jon Brady and forward Sam Hoskins have both been nominated for League One awards after an impressive November for the Cobblers.

Brady is up for the Manager of the Month award after guiding Northampton to wins from all three league games, beating Burton Albion and Cambridge United 2-0 and 2-1 respectively before upsetting in-form Blackpool with a superb 2-1 victory at Bloomfield Road.

Confirming Brady’s nomination, the EFL said: “After losing 4-0 on the last day of October, Brady kept faith in his methods and maintained a calmness which allowed his side to flourish in November with a perfect nine points from three games.”

Brady faces competition from Derby County manager Paul Warne after the Rams also won all three games in November, as well as Steve Evans, who guided Stevenage to 10 points, and Bolton boss Ian Evatt. Wanderers scored 10 goals, took 10 points and kept four clean sheets from their four games.

Meanwhile, Hoskins is in the frame to win the Player of the Month award for November.

“When Hoskins flows, so do Northampton,” according to the EFL press release. “He scored three goals – two of them winners – and added an assist in three games. A natural leader for his side, his intuition and anticipation allows him to make converting chances look easy.”

