Cobblers pair in contention to return against Stevenage

Tom Eaves and Nesta Guinness-Walker could both be in the squad to face Stevenage on Saturday having trained ‘very well’ this week.

Eaves has not played since undergoing thigh surgery at the end of last season while Guinness-Walker played in the opening pre-season friendly against Brackley but a back injury has kept him sidelined since.

"We're looking really good,” said Kevin Nolan when asked for an injury update on Thursday. “Tom Eaves has trained very well this week and so has Nesta. We’ll see where they’re at come the weekend and we’re just taking it day by day with the rest of the lads. I don’t like putting timelines on them.

"Michael Jacobs won’t be ready for this weekend but we’ll see how he feels at the end of the week and the start of next week but I’m really pleased with where we are at the minute and to add Terry Taylor is a big boost to the team. Hopefully we’ll have some more good news in the next week or so.”

On Eaves specifically, Nolan added: “We will have conversations with the medical stuff in terms of his availability for this weekend but we’re very pleased with his progress. Will Saturday be too soon? I’m not too sure. But he’s worked really hard and we’re trying to make sure he has a good base so when he is fit he can stay fit because last season was very stop start for him. I’m pleased with where he’s at but it’ll be a late call.”