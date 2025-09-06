Cobblers pair in action for their countries over international weekend

Ethan Wheatley

Tyrese Fornah and Ethan Wheatley have both representative heir respective countries over the last couple of days.

Fornah started and played the full 90 minutes as Sierra Leone drew 1-1 with Guinea Bissau in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier. Kei Ansu Kamara gave Fornah’s side a first half lead but Mama Balde’s late strike meant the spoils were shared.

The result leaves Sierra Leone third in Group A with nine points from seven games. They are next in action on Tuesday (September 9th) with a home game against Ethiopia. The country have never previously qualified for the World Cup.

On Friday, Wheatley came on in the second half as England Under-20s were beaten 2-1 by Italy in Chesterfield. Liverpool’s Jayden Danns found the net for England to cancel out Lorenzo Ricco’s first half goal, but Jamal Iddirissou won it late on. England Under-20s do not play again during the international weekend so Wheatley will now return to Sixfields.

Cobblers team-mate Michael Forbes will be hoping to play for Northern Ireland Under-21s when they begin their European qualification campaign away to Georgie on next Tuesday (September 9th).