Cobblers pair in action for their countries over international weekend
Fornah started and played the full 90 minutes as Sierra Leone drew 1-1 with Guinea Bissau in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier. Kei Ansu Kamara gave Fornah’s side a first half lead but Mama Balde’s late strike meant the spoils were shared.
The result leaves Sierra Leone third in Group A with nine points from seven games. They are next in action on Tuesday (September 9th) with a home game against Ethiopia. The country have never previously qualified for the World Cup.
On Friday, Wheatley came on in the second half as England Under-20s were beaten 2-1 by Italy in Chesterfield. Liverpool’s Jayden Danns found the net for England to cancel out Lorenzo Ricco’s first half goal, but Jamal Iddirissou won it late on. England Under-20s do not play again during the international weekend so Wheatley will now return to Sixfields.
Cobblers team-mate Michael Forbes will be hoping to play for Northern Ireland Under-21s when they begin their European qualification campaign away to Georgie on next Tuesday (September 9th).