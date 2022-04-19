Cobblers pair hailed as 'exceptional' by Brady after starring in Harrogate win

Louis Appéré had the simplest of finishes for his second goal in two games on Easter Monday.

Cobblers forward pair Louis Appéré and Sam Hoskins were both hailed as ‘exceptional’ by manager Jon Brady after they played starring roles in Easter Monday's victory over Harrogate Town.

Appéré was involved in all three goals, first teeing up Hoskins for the opener after 28 minutes before pouncing on a defensive mistake to double the lead on the hour-mark. He then sent his strike partner racing away for a third just a few minutes later.

The 23-year-old Scot has now directly contributed to eight goals – three scored by himself in addition to five assists – since joining the Cobblers from Dundee United in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm pleased for Louis and I'm pleased with many aspects of his game,” said Brady.

"I knew he would start scoring, I said so a couple of weeks ago, but for the first goal today, to have the composure he did to turn down the shot, get the ball down and lay it off to Sam, it was fantastic.

"A lot of strikers would have shot and it probably would have been blocked but it was excellent composure by Louis to set it up for Sam.

"His goal was bravery first and foremost because there was 50-50 and (Leon) Legge was probably favourite. He could have got clattered but he won the ball, went round the goalkeeper and put it into the net. I thought he was exceptional.

"You add his assists to his goals and that's eight goal involvements since he came to the club and that's a great return.”

Hoskins netted his 50th and 51st goals for the club and was eying a first Cobblers hat-trick when he was taken off with five minutes to play.

"There was a trade-off there,” Brady added. “It was either leave him on to get his hat-trick or take him off for a round of applause and I went for the latter.

"I don't think he was too happy about it to be honest! I always give Sam a lot of superlatives and I'm so pleased for him to get his 50th goal for the club - that's exceptional.