Cobblers pair close to returning as Nolan considers his options for Barnsley after McGeehan ban

Ali Koiki

Tyler Roberts could be included in the squad for Tuesday’s game against Barnsley, while Ali Koiki is also closing in on a return from injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roberts, who’s on loan from Birmingham City, has not played a single minute under Kevin Nolan after injuring his calf in the same week the current Town boss was appointed just before Christmas.

He had been expected to return by now but suffered a setback, however Nolan confirmed at Monday’s press conference that Roberts is ready to be involved. Left-back Ali Koiki is also not far away following four months out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m pleased now because we’ve got lads coming back,” said Nolan. “Ali Koiki is one we need to be really careful with because he’s been out for four months and it was a re-injury. Slowly but surely we are bedding him back in and getting him up to speed.

"He’ll be another one who will be giving me a headache and knocking on my door, as well as the other lads coming back. Tyler Roberts is back with us now so I’ve got options and that’s really nice. Touch wood it continues!”

With Cameron McGeehan suspended for both games this week, Nolan will be forced to change a winning team. The most obvious solution would be to start Nesta Guinness-Walker at wing-back, assuming he’s deemed fit enough, and move Sam Hoskins or Mitch Pinnock further forward.

"Cam’s been fantastic,” said Nolan. “He’s our top scorer so he’ll be a big miss over the next two games but Tyler’s back in now and the good thing is that I’ve got options. I could bring Nesta in and move Sam further forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What I want now is to have Cam banging on my door because he’s not in the team because the lads have done well and got two good results while he’s been missing. Whoever comes in has an opportunity to stake their claim in the team.”