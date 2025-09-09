Michael Jacobs

Michael Jacobs and Kamarai Swyer should both be in contention to make the squad when Cobblers host Blackpool this weekend, and Kevin Nolan is also hopeful that Tyrese Fornah, Michael Forbes and Ethan Wheatley will all be available after playing for their countries.

Neither Swyer nor Jacobs have seen any competitive action so far this season after both picked up injuries in pre-season. Swyer, who had a calf problem, played in a friendly ay Moulton last week while Jacobs stepped up his recovery over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Wheatley came on as a second half substitute for England Under-20s last Friday and Fornah played for the full 90 for Sierra Leone in a World Cup qualifier the previous evening, but both players are now back at Moulton. Forbes is due to play for Northern Ireland Under-21s this evening.

"We have Crackers and Kamarai with us again and Tom (Eaves) is back as well and we got a lot of work into all of those lads over the last week,” said Nolan. “Kamarai and Crackers will both be available and it’s just a question of who makes my 18 now, which is nice. We have 20 plus players out on the grass and they’re all at it and they all want to play.”

On the players who were called up for international duty, Nolan added: “Ty came back after the game last week so he’s been with us since Monday. The manager of Sierra Leone has a really good relationship with Ty and he’s been back training with the boys.

"Ethan's also back with us and the only one who isn’t here is Michael Forbes who plays tonight (Tuesday). We will have to take care of him when he comes back, but I’m really pleased with where the squad is at.”