Cobblers open vote to elect support onto the club's board
Fans can vote for Tom Cliffe or Daniel Pearce
Cobblers are inviting all supporters to cast their vote for the elected supporters' representative on the club's board of directors.
Fans can cast their vote via the club's website - ntfc.co.uk - or by visiting the club store at Sixfields (open 10am-2pm Saturday and 10am-5pm Monday to Friday) and filling in a ballot paper.
Supporters are expected to only vote once, and checks will be in place to ensure the integrity of the vote.
The closing date for votes will be Monday October 18 at noon, after which the votes will be counted and checked and the elected candidate will be declared later that week.
To read the personal statements from each candidate, please see here - www.northamptonchron.co.uk/sport/football/cobblers-announce-two-candidates-as-fans-representative-on-board-of-directors-3408063.