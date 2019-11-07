Cobblers on the road again...fans' away day guide as Town head to Hardenhuish Park to take on Chippenham Town

The Cobblers take to the road this Sunday as they head to Wiltshire to take on non-League outfit Chippenham Town in the FA Cup first round (ko 12.45pm).

A travelling army of close to 1,000 Town fans is expected to make the trip to Hardenhuish Park, with the clubs having never met before.

It will be new territory for all the Cobblers supporters, so here is a quick guide to what all of those travelling can expect to find when they arrive in Chippenham.

Fixture: Chippenham Town v Northampton Town

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2019

Kick-off: 12.45pm

The club crest of Chippenham Town

Competition: FA Cup first round

Weather forecast for Sunday: 7c, cloudy with a chance of showers

Chippenham nickname: The Bluebirds

Home kit colours: Blue shirts, shorts and socks, with white trim

Club formed: 1873

League club since: Chippenham have never been a League club. They are currently at the highest level they have achieved in their long history, the National League South

Manager: Mark Collier - Collier is a former manager of Swindon Supermarine. He has been managing for nine years, and previously coached at Swindon Town FC's academy for seven years. Collier took Chippenham Town to the National League South as Southern League Premier Division Champions in season 2016/17. He is assisted by Gary Horgan and Conor Thompson.

About the squad: The Bluebirds do have a smattering of players with Football League experience, including hugely experienced striker Chris Zebroski (ex-Millwall, Wycombe, Bristol Rovers and others). Other players to have played in the League include former Brackley Town man Nat Jarvis (Southend United), Adriel George (Oxford United), Kieran Parselle (Newport County) and goalkeeper Will Puddy (Bristol Rovers). Indeed, Puddy was in goal for the Gas when they thrashed Rob Page's Town team 5-0 in January, 2017. Chippenham are currently on an 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Stadium: Hardenhuish Park - The club moved to their current ground in 1919. A new clubhouse was opened in 1979, and floodlights were installed in 1986. Covered standing is provided behind one goal and along the opposite side of the pitch to the main stand. This was built in 1993. The pitch at Hardenhuish Park has a noticeable slope, downwards towards the Bristol Road end. The ground currently has a capacity of 3,000, of which 300 is seated and 1,000 covered

Address: Bristol Road, Chippenham, SN15 1NH

Distance from the PTS Academy Stadium (by road): 106 miles

Ground capacity: 3,000

Record attendance: 4,800 vs Chippenham United, Western League, 1951

Is the ground all-seater?: No

Average attendance this season: 585

Highest attendance this season: 769 v Weymouth, August 24, 2019

Lowest attendance this season: 468 v Braintree, August 31, 2019

Most recent Cobblers visit: The Cobblers have never played at Chippenham Town

Admission prices: Adults - £13, Senior citizens - £9: Under-18s - £3. This match is all ticket and sales will cease at 4pm on Friday, November 8. No tickets will be available on the day of the game, so please do not travel without a ticket as you will not be able to buy a on arrival. Gates will open at 11am.

Directions by road: Travel via A43, M40 and A34 to the M4, and head west. Leave the M4 at junction 17 and take the A350 towards Chippenham. After around two and a half miles you will reach a roundabout, take the first exit at the roundabout onto the B4158 towards the town centre. At the next traffic lights turn right onto Hardenhuish Lane, at the bottom of Hardenhuish Lane you will reach a double mini roundabout. At the first roundabout you take the first exit onto Bristol Road. Postcode for satnav is SN14 6LR.

Parking: Statement from Chippenham Town FC: "As a high attendance is expected for this Sunday's Emirates FA Cup tie with Northampton Town, supporters considering driving to the game are reminded that additional off-road parking is available at Sheldon School, Hardenhuish Lane, Chippenham SN14 6HJ on a first come basis from where directions will indicate the way to the stadium, a few minutes' walk away." Otherwise, it is street parking.

Cobblers travel clubs: Sixfields Travel Club - Coach departs from outside the club shop at the PTS Academy Stadium at 9.45am. Fares are £15 for adults, £10 for juniors. There will be no pub/meal stop on the way. For all bookings, please call Jenny on 01604 706401.

Cobblers Trust Travel - Contact Jim on 07840 355864 between 9am and 9pm. (Text accepted 24/7)

Cobblers Independent Supporters Club - Call 07830 150081 or 07939 518228. Text only before 5pm

By Rail: Chippenham is served by the mainline from Paddington Station in London. Trains run from there every hour, at five past the hour on a Sunday.

Nearest pub for away fans (details from footballgroundguide.com): Chippenham town centre is around a 15-20 minute walk where there are plenty of pubs to be found. Probably the closest is the Brunel pub on New Road. Near to the railway station, there is the Old Road Tavern on Old Road, while located in the Borough Parade Shopping Centre is a Wetherspoons outlet called the Bridge House.

Away from the football - Chippenham fact: Surrounding Chippenham are a number of stone-built villages and the film makers’ favourites of Lacock (National Trust), Biddestone and Castle Combe that have featured in such film and TV dramas such as Harry Potter, Cranford, Pride & Prejudice, The Christmas Candle, The Wolfman, War Horse, Stardust, Larkrise to Candleford, Dr Dolittle and Poirot.

Next Cobblers away trip: Exeter City v Northampton Town, Saturday, December 7