A higher offer from Northampton Town Football Club (NTFC) has been put in writing to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) for land next to the club’s stadium.

Plans were in place for the council to sell 22 acres of former landfill around Sixfields stadium to Cobblers' owners for £890,000.

However, last week at a council meeting, councillors called for a for more consideration to be given to the bid of £2 million from Property developer Cilldara, which has previously been ruled out over fears of an expensive legal battle with the club over leases it already holds on the land.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the deal includes the club finishing the East Stand in the next five years.

Mr Thomas said: “It has been a week since the public full council meeting and whilst we remain disappointed by some of the misinformation spoken on that night and even since, we understand it was part of the process, and we have focused our efforts on trying to get to a positive conclusion which can benefit everyone.

“It is rather symbolic that this decision is being made in the week of our 125th anniversary celebration match on Saturday.

“For our part we feel we have listened to councillors, officers, supporters and stakeholders and since Monday we have significantly improved our offer to try and reach an agreed position as the risk of not reaching a deal or a further delay are just too great for the club.”

The new offer also stipulates that the whole athletics track transfers to NTFC following completion and if there is ever any development on any part of the athletics track, NTFC will agree it can only be used for the benefit of NTFC or the community.

The deal also says NTFC is still required to complete the East Stand within five years or sell the land back to WNC for £1.

An overage provision to WNC on any future sale of the CDNL land has also been added so that the council would get a share of any profit.

Thomas says the new proposal is a “win-win for the club and council”.

He added: “The football club feels that the original agreed and officer recommended deal is still the club’s preferred option and the club remains happy to proceed on this basis.

"However the club has listened and gone to great lengths to put forward an improved offer, which more than satisfies all of the Council’s stated objectives.

“We feel by improving the offer we have taken the pressure off the decision for the Cabinet and we also take away the risk of losing the deal to outside developers, or it being delayed further.

“Those risks are just too great for the club, our supporters, and the Northamptonshire community whom we work closely with.

“The club’s offer is now far superior to any other offer, not just in financial terms, but also in reducing the risk of lengthy and expensive litigation and of course all the community benefits that come with it.

“This really is a win-win for the club and the council.”