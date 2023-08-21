Mitch Pinnock says he’s ‘really enjoying’ playing in the current version of this Cobblers team after their strong start to life back in League One.

Town have enjoyed good spells in all four fixtures so far, dominating the first halves against both Stevenage and Wigan before narrowly losing both games, and then coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Lincoln City last Tuesday.

And they recorded an overdue but thoroughly deserved first win of the season on Saturday when Pinnock’s winner downed Peterborough United. Cobblers have played good football and taken a positive approach to all four matches, something that the players seem to be relishing.

Mitch Pinnock and Harvey Lintott embrace after the full-time whistle as Northampton beat Peterborough. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"It's brilliant playing in this team,” said Pinnock. “Everyone wants the ball and everyone feels confident and the manager is letting us play how we want to play so there's a real good buzz on the pitch at the minute and I’m really enjoying it.

"I feel we've been a bit unlucky so far with the results. I thought we were brilliant against Lincoln the other night and we were unfortunate to go 2-0 down but we did well to get back into the game and get a point.

"Wigan are another team expected to be up there this season, even with the points deduction, but I felt we dominated them for most of the game, so we're not scared of anyone in this league and we feel like we can win every game.

"We've shown that because we've just beaten a top team in Peterborough who nearly won promotion last season. I don't know how many blocks we made but I thought we defended our box brilliantly today. Guths must have blocked about five shots by himself! But the whole defence was brilliant.

"Obviously this was going to be a tough game because they are a good team and they came at us but we did well to hold on and get the win. Everyone showed great character but we've got to keep it up and keep that momentum.”

Pinnock has scored 15 goals and registered 20 assists across his first two seasons at Sixfields, and he’s hoping for another productive campaign in League One after opening his account against Posh.