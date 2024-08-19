Cobblers not finished in the transfer market as Brady confirms where he wants to strengthen
Manchester City defender Luke Mbete became the 10th and most recent summer recruit when he joined on a season-long loan last week. His arrival is likely to be Town’s last defensive addition of the window but Brady remains hopeful of strengthening elsewhere.
Cobblers have been linked with a loan move for Brighton’s 20-year-old Tunisian central midfielder Samy Chouchane and the club also want another attacking reinforcement to complement the current crop of strikers.
"Yes, we certainly want to add to the squad before the deadline,” confirmed Brady after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Exeter. “We need to help support the front line.”
On his most recent signing, Brady was full of praise. Mbete showed promise on debut against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup before impressive at left-back in Saturday's victory at Sixfields.
"I'm over the moon with Luke,” said Brady. “He made some huge blocks today, probably goal-saving blocks, and that was another side to his game that we saw.
"He was great in possession and he was physically powerfully at set-pieces and I thought he played very well and it’s been a good start for him.”
