Cobblers 'not far off' as Kevin Nolan provides update on striker search

Kevin Nolan insists he will not be forced into making any hasty decisions as Cobblers continue to search for the right man to bolster their currently lightweight forward line.

Despite 10 new additions this summer, Town are clearly short in attack and require reinforcements before the season starts in three weeks. Tom Eaves is the only out-and-out senior striker in the squad but he’s currently injured, and whilst Sam Hoskins can play there, he’ll likely be needed in other positions.

Nolan is well aware of the need to strengthen his forward line but he’s comfortable with where the squad is at three weeks into pre-season, and given the fierce competitiveness of the striker market, he is willing to be patient for the right player.

"It’s not for the want of trying,” he said. “We’re talking to lots and lots of people at the minute. Sometimes you can get priced out of the market and that’s where we’re at, but we have to find the best fit and Alex (Latimer), Colin (Calderwood), James (Whiting) and myself are all working really hard.

"I’m just waiting for that one to pop up where we can get it over the line and get it done. We’re not far away but it is what it is at this minute in time and what we have to do is wait and be patient and get the right ones. It can’t just be anyone.

"People say we need a 20-goal striker but I’ve played in teams where we had four or five lads that scored 10 or 12 and you don’t need one player scoring 20 plus goals. I want goals coming from all over my team – defenders, midfielders and attackers.

"We’ve got to pick the right player that will come in and help the squad and help the team. Dara Costelloe was that one in January. Good luck to him in his new venture but we need to find the next one and that’s our focus. I don’t think we’re too far off and hopefully whoever comes in will have the impact that our loanees has in January.”