Cobblers not expecting any issues over East Stand after Buckingham Group files for administration

‘We are well placed to react whatever happens.’
By James Heneghan
Published 17th Aug 2023, 14:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 14:16 BST

Northampton Town Football Club are not anticipating any issues regarding completion of the East Stand after the Buckingham Group filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators.

The club have met contractors several times recently to discuss finishing the East Stand at Sixfields following the successful judicial review. However, it was reported on Thursday that Buckingham filed the notice, giving it 10 days to keep creditors at bay.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas said: "From a football club perspective, since the successful judicial review, we have had meetings with Buckingham’s and were awaiting an updated quotation this month so we are not sure yet how the current situation will affect that process, but we will look to speak with them as soon as possible.

The East Stand at SixfieldsThe East Stand at Sixfields
“These situations are always stressful for all those affected directly and we fully appreciate this must be a worrying time for all the staff and people at Buckingham’s and associated companies. Buckingham’s have been good to the football club and we hope they can work through this.

"As a club we have no financial risk or commitments and as you would expect we have had conversations with other contractors anyway to make sure that we had some comparative figures and back up plans, so we are well placed to react whatever happens.

"We are making progress with the legal contracts with West Northamptonshire Council and in the meantime we will monitor the situation with Buckingham’s and act accordingly."

