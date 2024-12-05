Cobblers 'need to get to the window' after being hit by fresh wave of injuries

Lee Burge struggled with injuries last season and is set another spell on the sidelines

Cobblers have been hit by a fresh wave of injuries with Lee Burge, Nesta Guinness-Walker and Ben Fox all potentially joining the list of absentees, as well as Tom Eaves.

Goalkeeper Burge had started every league game this season prior to Tuesday’s trip to Stevenage but he was nowhere to be seen at the Lamex, with Nik Tzanev coming in for his full league debut.

The 31-year-old has suffered a knee injury and looks set for a number of weeks on the sidelines, and he might be joined by Guinness-Walker and Fox after the pair hobbled off in the closing stages of Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat.

Eaves will definitely miss Monday’s visit of rivals Peterborough United through suspension after his costly red card in the first half at the Lamex.

Manager Jon Brady said: "We miss Tom now for a game, which is hugely frustrating because we were just getting him to stage where we could build him and start him.

"Lee will be out for a period of time and that’s also hugely frustrating, but I thought Nik came in and played really well. I really don't know about the other boys who came off.”

Cobblers’ injury list has been in double figures for a couple of months and it seems to be taking its toll on the pitch. They are now six league games without a win and Tuesday’s defeat dropped them into the bottom four.

"We're suffering because of things that are happening,” Brady added. “Discipline and injuries. They are not excuses. You see Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham manager) moaning about losing two centre-halves and Pep (Guardiola) moans about having four players out. They want to try having 12 or 13 players out constantly.

"The players are giving absolutely everything they've got but it's hard in anyone's book when you have 50 per cent out of you squad injured. We need to try and get bodies back and possibly get to the window and get some help that way as well.”