Jon Brady is set to shake things up and make changes when Cobblers host Bolton Wanderers at Sixfields on Tuesday.

Aaron McGowan replaced the suspended Akin Odimayo against Mansfield on Saturday in the only change to the side that beat Huddersfield the previous week, but Odimayo is back available and Brady also has other players who didn’t start at the weekend, including Sam Hoskins and Callum Morton.

"We'll see who needs a rest and who can play but we need to manage the squad and we have a squad to manage, which is really good and helpful,” said Brady.

"If people are in the red zone, others players can come in and that's really important. It's utilising everything you've got and getting that balance right because there's some tough challenges ahead but that's what League One is all about.

Jon Brady

"We will need everyone in the squad over the next few months and we’ll need fresh legs on Tuesday.”

Brady has the luxury of picking from arguably the deepest squad he’s had during his time in charge, and he’ll need it with eight games currently scheduled for October.

"This is what we’ve built the squad for – to rest and rotate,” he added. “There are players champing at the bit and working hard in training but we have to make sure we get the balance right because if we do, we should be strong game in, game out.

"We will need to be on top of it. You get a feel for a player by talking to them and looking at the stats and managing their workloads. The upcoming EFL Trophy games will be important to give run-outs to players who aren’t getting minutes at the moment.”

On Tom Eaves, Brady said: “Everyone came through Saturday fine and Tom has been on the grass. It’ll be down to us and whether or not we feel he’s ready. He’s only had four or five days of training and it’s still early because he’s been out for six weeks.”