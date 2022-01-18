Cobblers 'narrow down' their search for attacking reinforcements

Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood have been hard at work this month.

Cobblers remain in talks with several targets in their pursuit for attacking reinforcements this month.

The club have made two additions since the January transfer window opened with Chanka Zimba (Cardiff) and Tyler Magloire (Blackburn) both coming in on loan.

Zimba will give a different option in attack, as he has shown in his two cameo appearances, and Magloire provides defensive cover, but there are still concerns over Town's firepower at the top end of the pitch, especially as they will be without the services of Kion Etete for the second half of the season.

The 20-year-old striker was recalled by parent club Tottenham Hotspur and sent back out on loan to League One Cheltenham.

Only one team (Tranmere) have scored fewer goals than Northampton of the current top nine in League Two so far this season, and manager Jon Brady confirmed the club had 'narrowed down' their search for more signings and were in 'strong talks' with various players after Saturday's draw with Forest Green Rovers.

He then reinforced that following the arrival of Magloire on Tuesday morning, saying: "We are also looking to add to the squad in attacking areas and we remain in talks with some of our targets to do that."