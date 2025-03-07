Cobblers must get better in possession to go up a level, says Nolan

Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood watch on

For all that pleased him, there was one aspect of Cobblers’ performance against Stockport County in midweek which disappointed Kevin Nolan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nolan was absolutely delighted by the way his side completely nullified Stockport’s previously free-scoring attack for much of the game as Cobblers limited their fourth-placed visitors to just two shots in 78 minutes.

But Town’s failure to make more of their superiority and control was costly as County levelled and then so nearly won it, missing a flurry of late chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The boys worked really hard all over the pitch and the out of possession stuff looked really good,” said Nolan. “The only thing I've said to the lads is that I felt we turned the ball over too easily and too often in the second half.

"That's something we need to get better at, especially when we are leading in a game. You have to make sure you try and tire the opposition out and take the wind out of their sails by keeping the ball for longer.

"We had good opportunities to have good possession and put them under pressure and I don't see us testing their goalkeeper enough and those are the things that we need to get better at. That's something that I will keep pushing them on and driving them on but you can't take away their attitude to want to work and to want to do the right things."

When Stockport did eventually score, it was via a moment of quality as Benoný Breki Andrésson superbly headed home Ryan Rydel’s cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Could we have stopped the goal? Of course we could,” added Nolan. “But that would be nit-picking because it’s quality goal. The goals we were conceding previously have been our own doing.

"But AK (Akin Odimayo) came back in and we dropped Nesta (Guinness-Walker) back into the three and I thought they looked really good and (Max) Dyche was excellent in the middle.

"Burgey pulled off some fantastic saves. I made a really tough decision to put him back in but I thought he was excellent. He made a good save at the weekend and two more big ones against Stockport at important times.

"It's unfortunate we couldn't get the three points but we matched them and we were well worth the draw. To stop a team of their quality from having a shot on target for as long as we did is a really good effort."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tenacious midfielder Ben Perry also had his best game in a Cobblers shirt to date.

Nolan continued: "I'm not surprised because I spoke to Andy Reid and Warren Joyce. You know what you're going to get from those lads at Forest. They have men in their team.

"I'm fortunate because my boy is with Forest at the moment so I see it on a consistent basis. I didn't know a lot about Ben but I trusted those guys and the confidence they had him in being able to deliver and he has delivered for us.

"I'm delighted for him because he's a lovely lad, as is Terry (Taylor), and I think they'll only get stronger as the season goes on and they'll form a really good partnership.”