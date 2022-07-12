Cobblers move Open Day due to weather warning

Cobblers have moved their Open Day, originally scheduled to take place on Sunday (July 17), due to the weather warnings issued by the Met Office for extreme heat.

"We felt this was the most sensible decision to make with all factors considered," explained chief executive James Whiting. "In view of the advice issued by the Met Office, the decision has been taken with the health and safety of all concerned in mind.

"We are moving some of the stalls and activities forward a day so from 10.30am on Saturday onwards supporters can see some of these activities taking place outside the stadium in the build up to the fixture with Luton Town (1pm kick-off.)

Sixfields

"In addition, from a player welfare point of view, it was felt it was not appropriate to stage the open training session in the forecast heat on Sunday having played the Luton game the day before, so the open training session will be re-arranged for a day in the school summer holidays, on a date to be confirmed.

"However, supporters attending Saturday's game with Luton Town will have the chance to obtain autographs and selfies with the players along the front of the West Stand upon the final whistle."