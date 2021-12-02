Cobblers 'monitoring' Spurs loanee Etete after hamstring injury

Kion Etete.

It's too early to say whether or not striker Kion Etete will be fit enough to start for the Cobblers against Exeter City next Tuesday.

The 20-year-old has become an integral part of the team following his arrival on loan from Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in August.

But he played just 20 minutes against Leyton Orient last weekend having been forced off with a hamstring injury.

Cobblers are without a game this Saturday following their FA Cup exit and it's too soon to make a call for Tuesday's trip to Devon.

"Kion has had some scans and we've gone through a few things with him," said manager Jon Brady.

"At the moment we're just monitoring the injury and hoping we can get him back quickly.

"Will Tuesday be too soon? We're not too sure at the moment because it's still quite a way off."

Etete had started six successive games in the space of 21 days before his injury and Brady admitted he was trying to find the right time to give him a rest.

"His output has been fantastic and his performances have been strong and they have been on a constant upward curve," Brady added.

"We've noticed that the output even more so has been on an upward curve so he's giving us everything he's got.