Cobblers might be 'one or two short' for trip to Crewe

Cobblers are again likely to be short on defensive numbers for Saturday’s trip to Crewe Alexandra.

Sam Sherring, Akin Odimayo and Aaron McGowan all missed the midweek win over Crawley and then Tyler Magloire limped off in the second-half. Jack Sowerby was also absent.

"It's part and parcel of football,” said manager Jon Brady. “I don't think you are ever at 100 per cent when you go out there and cross that white line but we have strength of character and resilience in the group.

"We have players who will play with some knocks and put themselves above the team. That's been really overwhelming as a manager to feel that we have players like that within the squad who will do that and that's really good for the group as well.