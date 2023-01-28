Cobblers might be forced to change their transfer plans before Tuesday's deadline after suffering major injury blow
Striker set to miss at least two months after ‘innocuous’ incident in training
Cobblers might be forced to change their transfer plans ahead of Tuesday’s deadline after suffering a major injury blow with Fulham loanee Kieron Bowie ruled out for at least two months due to injury.
The 20-year-old was not in the squad for Town’s 2-0 win at Barrow on Saturday and manager Jon Brady revealed afterwards that an unfortunate incident in training earlier this week will sideline him for a significant period of time.
Brady said: "Unfortunately we have lost Kieron Bowie for at least two months, maybe more, so we are in a tight situation in terms of offensive options and it’s a tough moment.
"It was just an innocuous one in training. There wasn’t anyone near him but unfortunately he turned the wrong way. We are getting it assessed this week but he won’t be back within eight weeks.”
Cobblers were already hoping to add at least one more face before the transfer window closes on Tuesday evening but their plans may now need to change, especially as striker Danny Hylton also missed Saturday’s trip to Holker Street.
"Who knows in the next couple of days,” added Brady. “We have said before that we don’t want to make snap decisions.
"There have been a few players on our radar but that’s for us to talk about and we will get to work. We certainly need some help in that department and the dynamic might change from what we were looking at earlier in the window.”