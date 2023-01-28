Kieron Bowie

Cobblers might be forced to change their transfer plans ahead of Tuesday’s deadline after suffering a major injury blow with Fulham loanee Kieron Bowie ruled out for at least two months due to injury.

The 20-year-old was not in the squad for Town’s 2-0 win at Barrow on Saturday and manager Jon Brady revealed afterwards that an unfortunate incident in training earlier this week will sideline him for a significant period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brady said: "Unfortunately we have lost Kieron Bowie for at least two months, maybe more, so we are in a tight situation in terms of offensive options and it’s a tough moment.

"It was just an innocuous one in training. There wasn’t anyone near him but unfortunately he turned the wrong way. We are getting it assessed this week but he won’t be back within eight weeks.”

Cobblers were already hoping to add at least one more face before the transfer window closes on Tuesday evening but their plans may now need to change, especially as striker Danny Hylton also missed Saturday’s trip to Holker Street.

"Who knows in the next couple of days,” added Brady. “We have said before that we don’t want to make snap decisions.