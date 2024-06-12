Cobblers midfielder Will Hondermarck makes international debut
Will Hondermarck made his international debut for Congo in their World Cup qualifier against Morocco on Tuesday night.
The Cobblers midfielder came off the bench late on at the Stade d'Agadir, replacing Silvere Ganvoula on 78 minutes. Congo trailed 6-0 at the time but there was no further damage with Hondermarck on the pitch. Ayoub El Kaabi scored a hat-trick for the hosts.
Congo, whose game against Niger last Thursday was postponed, are fifth in their World Cup qualifying group.
