Cobblers midfielder Powell makes Crewe Alexandra switch

Daniel Powell has turned down the offer of a new contract at the Cobblers and signed for Sky Bet League Two rivals Crewe Alexandra.

The 28-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Gresty Road club, having opted against taking up the deal offered to him by Town boss Keith Curle at the end of the season.

Powell leaves the Cobblers having spent two years at the club.

He was the first signing made by then boss Justin Edinburgh in the summer of 2017, joining from Milton Keynes Dons, where he began his career.

Powell made 44 starts and 29 substitute appearances in his time at Town, scoring eight goals.

Two of those goals actually came against Crewe, as Powell scored in Town's 2-0 wins at the PTS and Gresty Road last season, which obviously caught the eye of Alex boss David Artell.

Indeed Powell finished his Cobblers career with a flourish, as he netted four times in his last 11 games, three in his final six.

Powell becomes the 11th player to leave the club since the end of the last campaign.