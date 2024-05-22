Cobblers midfielder Hondermarck receives World Cup qualifier call from Congo
The former Barnsley man has been called by Congo ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Niger and Morocco next month.
Congo, who are managed by Isaac Ngata, are in Group E of the FIFA CAF Qualifiers and lost their opening game against Zambia 4-2.
They are currently fifth in their six-team group, which also features Tanzania and Eritrea.
Congo are due to host Niger on Thursday, June 6 and then entertain Morocco on Tuesday, June 11.
Hondermarck, who was born in France, qualifies for Congo through his mother, who is French but of Congolese descent.
The 23-year-old, who holds an Irish passport due to the fact his family moved to Dublin from France when he was five-years-old, was previously called up to the Republic of Ireland Under-21s squad in November 2021, but did not play.
He was first called up by Congo last summer, but again did not see any action and he will be hoping to finally make his international debut this time around.
Hondermarck made 32 first team appearances for the Cobblers last season, including 15 starts, and he scored one goal in the 2-2 draw at Oxford United in February.
