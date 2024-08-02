Cobblers midfielder heads out on loan
Cobblers central midfielder Reuben Wyatt has joined Redditch United on a work experience basis.
The 18-year-old, a first year professional, will link up with the Southern League Premier Central side, managed by Tim Flowers, as part of his development plan. Wyatt has made four senior appearances for the Cobblers and has been heavily involved in pre-season.
