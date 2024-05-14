Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Midfielder Ben Fox has signed a new deal to stay at the Cobblers for at least another 12 months.

The 26-year-old, who’s made 47 appearances for Northampton across two years at Sixfields, has signed an initial one-year contract with an option of an extra 12 months. Fox joined Cobblers from Grimsby in 2022 and has scored four goals for the club.

"We are delighted that Ben is staying with us," said manager Jon Brady. "Supporters will have seen the quality he has and the impact he has made at the club so far.

"In his first season with us he scored some vital goals that help us to win promotion and last season he played a big part in the second half of the season, being a regular in the side from the end of January onwards, helping us secure some important results.

"He will benefit from a good pre-season and he is a good age with a good amount of experience behind him. Ben is a player who we believe in, he has shown what he is capable of and we believe there is even more to come from him. Our record with Ben in the side was strong last season and we are looking forward to him staying a Cobbler."