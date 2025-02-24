Cobblers midfielder banned for League One games against Barnsley and Exeter City
The midfielder, Town’s top scorer this season with eight goals, appeared to be booked for dissent by referee Matthew Russell after complaining about a decision during the closing stages of Saturday's 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers.
McGeehan’s already served one suspension for five yellow cards this season but with the cut-off point for 10 bookings still a few games away, he will now miss a further two matches, much to the frustration of his manager.
"It is what it is,” said Kevin Nolan. “It's frustrating and it'll be frustrating for him but this time next week he'll be ready to play again. We have so many games coming up that it won't feel long until he's back."
Tuesday’s opponents Barnsley will be missing a key man for the same reason after captain Luca Connell also received his 10th yellow card of the season during their win at Rotherham on Saturday.
