Cobblers man nominated for monthly award after stunning start to the season

Cobblers forward Sam Hoskins has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month award for August.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a stunning start to the campaign, scoring eight league goals already, five of which came in August. He also has an assist to his name and was involved in the stoppage-time winner at Crawley Town.

An EFL press release confirmed the candidates up for the award:

Sam Hoskins

“Sam Hoskins – Hoskins did it all in August, scoring five of Northampton’s eight goals from all angles, including an impudent free-kick at Crawley and straight from a corner at Crewe, and set up another with his boundless energy and enthusiasm.

“Paul Smyth (Leyton Orient) – Injuries have blighted Smyth, but fitness is now firmly harnessed to the technical ability and sharpness he has always possessed. He scored against Swindon and Hartlepool and made two goals with his dribbling ability and nous at Colchester.

“Luke Waterfall (Grimsby Town) – The defensive lynchpin and catalyst of the Mariners’ remarkable promotion play-off success, Waterfall has carried on in the same vein, marshalling the backline to concede just two goals in four games and heading an injury-time winner at Rochdale.