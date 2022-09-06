Cobblers man nominated for monthly award after stunning start to the season
He will face competition from Orient striker, Grimsby defender and Barrow midfielder
Cobblers forward Sam Hoskins has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month award for August.
The 29-year-old has enjoyed a stunning start to the campaign, scoring eight league goals already, five of which came in August. He also has an assist to his name and was involved in the stoppage-time winner at Crawley Town.
An EFL press release confirmed the candidates up for the award:
Most Popular
-
1
Brady provides update on injured players and explains why Leicester loanee Eppiah still hasn't played for Cobblers
-
2
Brady likens Magloire's development to Horsfall after defender impresses again for Cobblers
-
3
Supercomputer tips Northampton Town to just miss out on automatic promotion again - plus where Bradford City, Stockport County, Swindon Town, Tranmere Rovers, Mansfield Town and every other League Two side are predicted to finish
-
4
Brady urges fans to 'stick with us' and warns of more 'ups and downs' as youthful Cobblers evolve their style of football
-
5
Northampton Town 3 Barrow 1: James Heneghan's player ratings from Sixfields
“Sam Hoskins – Hoskins did it all in August, scoring five of Northampton’s eight goals from all angles, including an impudent free-kick at Crawley and straight from a corner at Crewe, and set up another with his boundless energy and enthusiasm.
“Paul Smyth (Leyton Orient) – Injuries have blighted Smyth, but fitness is now firmly harnessed to the technical ability and sharpness he has always possessed. He scored against Swindon and Hartlepool and made two goals with his dribbling ability and nous at Colchester.
“Luke Waterfall (Grimsby Town) – The defensive lynchpin and catalyst of the Mariners’ remarkable promotion play-off success, Waterfall has carried on in the same vein, marshalling the backline to concede just two goals in four games and heading an injury-time winner at Rochdale.
"Ben Whitfield (Barrow) – Signed in the summer, he has adapted to life in Barrow immediately, becoming his new side’s effervescent hub, turning defenders and finding telling assists for four winning goals to add to his superb solo effort against Bradford.”