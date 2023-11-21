Cobblers make tweaks in attempt to hit the ground running after international break

‘We’ve changed our programme and our scheduling in terms of what we do and we feel it will come to fruition.’

Cobblers made some changes to their training schedule during the international break in an attempt to hit the ground running when they return to action.

Town have been slow to get going immediately after the two previous international breaks, beaten 1-0 at Port Vale and then going down 2-1 at Bolton Wanderers.

After beating Burton 2-0 last time out, Cobblers get back to it against MK Dons in the EFL Trophy this evening before hosting Cambridge United in League One on Saturday.

Jon Brady in discussion with his coaching staff

"Of course it feels better when you go into the break with a win,” said Brady. “It was nice to have that feeling and it allows you to come into a place where the mood is a little more buoyant, which is good, and there’s more confidence in the group, especially after the performance we put in last weekend.

“We’ve tried to change a few things during the break and make some tweaks. We’ve changed our programme and our scheduling in terms of what we do and we feel it will come to fruition.

"It’s good to have the game on Tuesday night as well because we can get back into the swing of things.”

Brady hopes to use tonight’s game as a chance to build momentum ahead of the weekend, adding: "We're going to need everyone and it's important to build those minutes so I'm glad we've got this game, and obviously, like any game, we want to put in a good performance and carry on our momentum.