Cobblers make second summer signing as they snap up Joe Martin from Stevenage

The Cobblers have made their second signing of the summer with the capture of Stevenage left-sided player Joe Martin.

The 30-year-old, who can play left-back or on the left of midfield, was released by Stevenage last week, and Cobblers boss Keith Curle has moved swiftly to bring him to the PTS Academy Stadium.

He is a player that Curle has been tracking for some time, and he has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Town.

Martin, who is the son of former West Ham United and England defender Alvin, spent the first half of last season on loan at Sky Bet League One outfit Bristol Rovers.

He was at one point in line for a January move to the Cobblers, but that never happened, and he returned to Stevenage where he had to be patient before getting into the team for the last four matches of the campaign, scoring in their final day win over Cheltenham.

Martin began his career as a trainee at Tottenham Hotspur, but never made a first team appearance at White Hart Lane.

He moved to Blackpool, where he spent two seasons and made 25 first team appearances for the Championship club, and in 2010 he was signed by Gillingham.

Martin was at the Priestfield Stadium for five years, racking up 179 games for the Gills, and scoring eight goals. He played 41 times in the 2012/13 season as the Gills won the league two title, and was was named in the PFA League Two Team of the Season.

In the summer of 2015, Martin made the switch to Millwall and he played 67 times for the Lions, netting four goals.

One of those goals came in the 2015/16 league one play off semi-final victory over Bradford City, and he made 27 appearances the following season as the Lions won promotion to the Championship via the play offs.

Martin signed for Stevenage in June, 2017, and went on to make 50 appearances for the Hertfordshire club, hitting the target on three occasions.

In all, Martin has made 304 starts and 29 substitute appearances in his career to date, scoring 16 goals.

Martin becomes Curle's second signing as Cobblers boss, following last week's capture of Stockport County midfielder Matty Warburton.