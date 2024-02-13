Cobblers make move for former Reading and Leicester City defender Liam Moore on short-term deal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cobblers have signed defender Liam Moore on a deal until the end of the season.
The 31-year-old centre-back has been training with the club for over a month and news of his arrival on a free transfer comes at a good time for manager Jon Brady given his long injury list, which includes several defenders. Moore last played 11 months ago but he’s built his fitness whilst with Northampton and will be in the squad for Tuesday’s game at Leyton Orient.
The 6ft 1in defender started his career at Leicester City and made 67 appearances for the Foxes, a spell that also included loan moves to Brentford and Bristol City.
Moore made the move to Reading in 2016 and played 234 times for the Royals during a long and successful stay as well as appearing in four matches on loan with Stoke.
However, a serious knee injury limited him to just three appearances in 2022/23 and he has been without a club since being let go by Reading last summer.