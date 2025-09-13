Cobblers make it three in a row after late McGeehan winner stuns Blackpool

Tom Eaves in action against Blackpool on Saturday.

Cameron McGeehan scored the winning goal eight minutes from time as Cobblers made it three wins on the spin by beating Blackpool 1-0 at Sixfields on Saturday.

A generally even and closely-contested affair appeared to be heading towards stalemate until McGeehan showed excellent composure when picking out the bottom corner with eight minutes of the 90 to go, his first goal of the season, to snatch all three points.

Earlier, a bright start by Town fizzled out and the first half became scrappy and disjointed with neither side able to really grab control before Blackpool enjoyed a good period early in the second period but they could not make it count and that ultimately came back to bite them.

After defending well in key moments, and having hung in there, Cobblers came back into the game in the closing stages and stole victory courtesy of McGeehan’s calm finish. Kevin Nolan’s men have now won three in a row, all with clean sheets, and as a result jump up to 12th – for now – in the League One standings.

For the third game in a row Nolan picked the same starting XI but there were changes on the bench where Kamarai Swyer and Kyle Edwards featured for the first time this season. Jordan Willis, Joe Wormleighton and Michael Jacobs missed out, while Michael Forbes was rested after playing for Northern Ireland Under-21s in Georgia on Tuesday.

Cobblers started with real intent and they almost led inside three minutes when visiting goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell reacted smartly to tip wide Tyrese Fornah’s deflected shot, with the subsequent corner causing problems for Blackpool before being smuggled away.

Fornah also dragged wide of the far post after excellent play down the left by Ethan Wheatley and Dean Campbell, but Blackpool gave a warning of their threat through a quick break which ended with Lee Burge blocking well from Imray.

After an open and entertaining start, however, the first half entered something of a lull midway through and never really picked up. Both teams did have their moments but attacks regularly broke down and goalmouth action dried up.

Th first half ended goalless but that very nearly changed within 60 seconds of the restart when the lively Imray crossed for Niall Ennis, whose improvised flick at the near post went just wide.

Peacock-Farrell smothered from Cameron McGeehan at the other end, but Blackpool were starting to crank it up and went close three times in as many minutes with Josh Bowler’s shot deflected over, Conor McCarthy blocking well and Burge saving from Ennis.

With Burge also batting away Jordan Brown’s strike, Blackpool were very much in the ascendency and Nolan felt the need to turn to his bench midway through the half, sending on Jordan Thorniley and Jack Burroughs for Jack Perkins and McCarthy.

Tom Eaves followed shortly afterwards and Town were able to get a bit more of a foothold and come more into the game, with Blackpool’s threat diminishing.

It would maybe be a stretch to a say a goal was coming but Cobblers had built up some momentum before taking an ultimately decisive lead with eight minutes remaining. Guinness-Walker created it, bursting into the box and finding McGeehan, and he showed good composure to sort his feet out and scoop the ball into the bottom corner, just beyond Peacock-Farrell’s each.

There was still time for Blackpool to hit back and Ashley Fletcher had a chance to do so but lifted over before four minutes of added time saw one major scramble in the box but Burroughs cleared off the line and other players threw their bodies at various shots as Town hang on for victory.

Cobblers: Burge, McCarthy (Burroughs 67), Dyche, NGW, Hoskins ©, Perkins (Thorniley 67), Campbell, Taylor (List 86), Fornah, McGeehan, Wheatley (Eaves 73)

Subs not used: Fitzsimons, Edwards, Swyer

Blackpool: Peacock-Farrell, Casey, Brown (Hamilton 84), Morgan, Ihiekwe, Imray, Honeyman ©, Coulson (Hansson 84), Bowler (Banks 78), Taylor, Ennis (Fletcher 78)

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Horsfall, Evans

Referee: Seb Stockbridge

Attendance: 6,058

Blackpool fans: 605